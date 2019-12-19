Blake Shelton Makes Wish Come True for 7-Year-Old Fan With Cerebral Palsy

Blake Shelton took some time out of his busy schedule to help make a special wish come true for a young fan with cerebral palsy.

The country superstar and coach on TV's The Voice recently fulfilled a wish for a 7-year-old boy named Colton Harkness, who gets around in a wheelchair due to his illness. According to TMZ, an organization called the Kids Wish Network arranged for the young fan and his family to visit with Shelton on the set of The Voice during the semifinals of the iconic reality singing competition earlier in December. Kids Wish Network works to fulfill special wishes for children with life-threatening illnesses, and they arranged for Harkness to fly from Indiana to California, where he and his family traveled to the set of The Voice in a chauffeured limousine.

Harkness got to sit in the judges' chairs while he met Shelton, and he also got to spend some time with Gwen Stefani and John Legend. According to a press release from Kids Wish Network, he got to take home a Voice T-shirt, and he even presented Shelton with a Kids Wish Network Wish Granter hat.

“Me and Blake are friends now!" he said afterward.

“We appreciate Mr. Shelton taking the time to meet Colton, and hope he was equally inspired by his biggest fan,” says Kids Wish Network Executive Director Tam Lai.

Harkness' visit to California also included some fun times at Disneyland.

The youngster dreams of being a police officer, and the Orange County Sheriff's Department named him an honorary deputy in a presentation in front of his classmates prior to his trip.