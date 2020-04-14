Blake Shelton's new mullet is coming along very nicely, and Jimmy Fallon is impressed.

Shelton and his girlfriend, Gwen Stefani, made a virtual appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday night (April 13), during which she gave Shelton's new 'do an on-camera trim that drew raves from the comedian and talk show host.

WATCH: Jimmy Fallon Reacts to Blake Shelton's New Mullet

"I'm literally putting your initials in my head right now, Jimmy, I'm not kidding," Shelton jokes in the video as Stefani works on his head with a trimmer. "She just said they're not showing up very well because of the grey."

Fallon cites the appearance as one example of how stars having to make at-home appearances during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is making shows like his even more entertaining, since they provide personal glimpses into the stars' real lives.

"You would never do this in real life," Fallon tells Shelton, adding, "Dude, you are so Tiger King right now. You have no idea," when Shelton leans in to the camera for a closer look.

The couple also performed their current single, "Nobody But You," during the spot.

Shelton revealed that he and Stefani had decided he should grow back his mullet in March, as the U.S. was first beginning social isolation in response to the pandemic.

"I am growing the mullet back as a symbol of hope or some s--t like that," he tweeted on March 17. "Anyway it's coming back! For real. Stay tuned."

He posted the first pictures of his new mullet on March 26.