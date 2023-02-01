Blake Shelton’s Las Vegas Venue Is Going to Be Top-Notch: ‘You’ve Got to Do It Big’

Blake Shelton and his team are hard at work creating a new country music outpost in Las Vegas, and he's dreaming big.

Ole Red Las Vegas will have a strong focus on music, making sure that guests not only have a great listening experience, but also that the artists who perform are able to use top-of-the-line equipment.

During a recent event at Ole Red Las Vegas, Ryman Hospitality Properties Executive Chairman Colin Reed said that the sound quality on stage at Ole Red in Nashville is equal to the iconic Ryman Auditorium. They plan to carry that over into the new Vegas location.

“If you are going to do something here, you’ve got to do it big,” Shelton stated. “Every time I’m in Vegas, I want some country music, and Ole Red is the remedy for that.”

"You cannot compare one or two country establishments 5, 10, 15, 20 years ago, you know, in a room like this, tucked in the back with someone's name on it, selling warm beer and hamburgers to what we're doing." Reed added. "We're going to building the Bellagio here as it relates to country music. It will be totally different."

Shelton's Ole Red franchise is named after his 2002 hit "Ol' Red." The Las Vegas location will be the sixth Ole Red, and the furthest west. Construction is currently underway, with an anticipated opening date to land before the Las Vegas Grand Prix in mid-November.

See Blake Shelton's Pictures Through the Years