Blake Shelton's final two weekends on the Friends and Heroes Tour have been postponed until spring 2021. The decision was made out of public health and safety as the country deals with the coronavirus.

The five shows affected by the cancelations are listed below. No specific reschedule dates have been announced. Lauren Alaina, Trace Adkins and the Bellamy Brothers were slated to open the remainder of the tour. Shelton announced the news on Twitter.

“Omaha, I’m here in your city with my friends and heroes and am ready to play a show for you, but for all the right reasons – chiefly everyone’s safety and well-being – we have to reschedule tonight and the rest of the tour,” he says. "Please take care of yourself and your loved ones. You can bet we’ll see you back here soon!”

Shelton joins Dan + Shay, Kenny Chesney and Chris Stapleton as artists who've canceled or postponed shows on Thursday. Live Nation also announced they were pulling all affiliate concerts through March to help contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Postponed Blake Shelton Tour Dates:

March 12 – Omaha, Neb. @ CHI Health Center

March 14 – Denver, Colo. @ Pepsi Center

March 19 – Chicago, Ill. @ Allstate Arena

March 20 – Milwaukee, Wisc. @ Fiserv Forum

March 21 – Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena