Blake Shelton’s Stepson Accidentally FaceTimed Vince Gill, Hilarity Ensued

When you are Blake Shelton, your iPhone is essentially a gateway to many of the most famous people in America.

Shelton's stepson, Zuma, recently found that out the awkward way.

In a recent interview with CMT, the "Sangria" singer told the funniest story that involves his 16-year-old stepson and country icon Vince Gill.

"One day he accidentally called, Vince Gill on my phone. He FaceTimed him on accident. He thought he was calling his nanny, Vince, and he called Vince Gill," Shelton explains.

"I remember I was walking through the house and I heard Vince Gill's voice kinda laughing, and I looked and I saw Zuma throw the phone down," he recalls. "He was like, 'I dunno, there was some man on there that answered Vince's phone."

"I looked and he had called Vince Gill, who was in Amsterdam," Shelton says, laughing as he tells the story. "FaceTimed him in Amsterdam with the Eagles."

Shelton cleared things up, and now he has the best story to tell.

"I texted Vince and he called me back and he's like, 'Man, I was laughing. I thought you must have been drunk or something.'"

Ever since that day, Zuma is the biggest Vince Gill fan ever and even once asked to FaceTime the country legend again.

Shelton hilariously responded to this ask, telling him: "No, never again, actually. That was humiliating for me."

Enjoy 22 Pictures of Vince Gill Young Vince Gill started his solo career in Nashville in the early 1980s. Since then, he has recorded more than 20 studio albums, charted more than 40 singles on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart and sold more than 26 million albums. When it comes to winning awards, Gill is no slouch, either — he has won 22 Grammys and 18 CMAs lifetime. In 2007, Gill was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. Let's take a look back at 22 pictures of Vince Gill young. Gallery Credit: Evan Paul