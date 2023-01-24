Blake Shelton Has One Item He’d Like to Take From ‘The Voice’ Set, But It’s Impractical

When Blake Shelton retires from The Voice after next season, he'll be the show's longest-running coach ever with 23 seasons under his belt. With a distinction like that, he deserves to take home a keepsake from the set of The Voice when he finally hangs up his coaching hat — but Shelton jokes that the show runners might not see it that way.

"I'm sure they're gonna say, 'Well, the one thing you took was a lot of our money, so you should be happy with that,'" he tells People.

But if the country star has his way, there will be at least one more thing in his suitcase when he packs up to leave his final episode.

"I feel like they owe me a damn chair, though," he continues.

Of course, the chair Shelton has in mind is the iconic red "I Want You" chair he sat in for all those seasons — the one with his buzzers, and the one that swivels around when he decides to turn for a contestant during a blind audition. Not only has Shelton spent all those episodes in that chair, but he even made some innovations to the design during his time on the show: It was in part his enthusiasm, and the drinks he always has on set, that inspired The Voice to add cupholders to the coaching chairs when they redesigned them in 2015.

"I mean, who else can sit in my chair?" Shelton continues. "It's like the three bears — I don't want anybody else sitting in my chair. I'm gonna try to get that away from them. Maybe I'll have to buy it or something."

But pushback from the show itself isn't the only hurdle the singer will face in his quest to bring his coaching chair home with him: He's also going to have to talk his wife, pop star and frequent The Voice coach Gwen Stefani, into the idea.

With its cherry-red leather and flashy, tricked-out swivel design, the chair is sure to clash with all the furniture Stefani has picked out for the home they share in Oklahoma — but Shelton's got a comeback to quiet his wife's objections.

"Well, that doesn't matter because it built the home, so it deserves a spot," he jokingly adds.

Shelton joined The Voice in 2011 alongside fellow founding coaches Adam Levine, Christina Aguilera and CeeLo Green. His team members have won the singing competition nine times, a better track record that any other coach in Voice history.