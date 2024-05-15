Blake Shelton is returning to The Voice, just a year after he ended his long run as a coach on the iconic reality singing competition. The country superstar is set to appear during the Season 25 finale on May 21.

NBC reports that Shelton will join his fellow The Voice alumni Kelly Clarkson, CeeLo Green, Niall Horan, Jennifer Hudson, Nick Jonas, Adam Levine and Shelton's wife, Gwen Stefani, for a special finale tribute to 25 seasons of The Voice. No further details are yet available.

Shelton joined The Voice during Season 1 in 2011. He is the longest-serving coach in the show's history.

Shelton departed the show with a special episode in May of 2023.

He is the coach with the most wins in the history of The Voice.

"I've been wrestling with this for a while and I've decided that it's time for me to step away from The Voice after next season," Shelton explained in a lengthy social media note announcing his departure.

"The show has changed my life in every way for the better and it will always feel like home to me," he added. "It's been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns and I want to thank everyone at The Voice from NBC, every producer, the writers, musicians, crew and catering people, you are the best. It takes a lot of hard work, passion, and adult beverages (Ha!) to pull off a live show twice a week."

Reba McEntire replaced Shelton on The Voice, joining John Legend, Dan + Shay and Chance the Rapper as coaches for the current season. The Voice has revealed that Stefani will return to The Voice as a coach for Season 26, joining McEntire and new coaches Snoop Dogg and Michael Bublé.