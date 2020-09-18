Nearly three weeks after a head-on accident landed Blanco Brown in the intensive care unit of an Atlanta hospital, “The Git Up” hitmaker turned to his Instagram page to give his very own update regarding his current condition.

“I fought for my life, I fought to see all y’alls faces and those smiles again, and I fought to share my purpose," Brown writes in an emotional Instagram post on Friday (Sept. 18). “God ain’t done with me yet, we’re just getting started!”

According to the Tennessean, the crash involving Brown took place at Fairburn Road and Mays Crossing in western Atlanta on Aug. 31, with Brown's motorcycle hitting a 1998 Ford Ranger head-on. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

A statement from Brown's record company on Sept. 14 indicated that he was out of the ICU and expected to make a full recovery.

“This helmet cushioned my impact and without it things would be more complicated,” Blanco states alongside a picture of him holding the motorcycle helmet he wore that fateful night. “All my riding gear showed true to its quality.”

While Brown gave a shout-out to the Indian Motorcycle company, it was fairly evident that the country-rap artist knew there was another very important reason he was still here to live another day.

“I have to thank my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ for sparing my life and keeping me whole,” writes Brown, who underwent a lengthy surgery after the crash. “The fact that I’m here and still in my right mind is God’s proof — I feel so blessed! To my fans, friends and family, I love you from the top to the bottom of my heart! I wanna thank everyone for all of the prayers and support! It means the world to me.”

Many artists within the country music community left comments on his post expressing their thankfulness that Brown seems to officially be on his way toward a full recovery.

"We’ve all been rooting for you bro," Tyler Rich wrote. "So damn happy to see this post. Keep on brother."

"Lots more for you to do my friend,” added a message from the country band Parmalee, who currently have a single out with Brown titled "Just the Way."