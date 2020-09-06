Longtime friends and beloved CMA Awards co-hosts Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley delighted fans on Saturday (Sept. 5) with a dual appearance on the revered Grand Ole Opry stage, performing many of their respective hits from over the years.

Underwood opened the show with her classic debut single “Jesus, Take The Wheel,“ adding her hits “Dirty Laundry” and “I Told You So.” Meanwhile, Paisley performed his new single “No I In Beer” and several other of his own hits. The pair debuted on “Whiskey Lullaby,” “Louisiana Woman, Mississippi Man,” and their hit “Remind Me.”

“These times are so unique, and I find it so inspiring that the Opry is still going." noted Paisley. "When all is said and done, we will never take for granted getting to come out here and sing again. For me, as long as the Opry keeps going, I have hope!” Fittingly, the two closed the show with the Opry standard, “Will the Circle Be Unbroken.”

" Always an honor to play the Opry...especially with someone like Brad Paisley! The circle remains unbroken," Underwood noted on her social media, giving fans a selection of photos of the two performing, as well as a backstage glimpse of herself rehearsing for the gig.

Paisley has been an Opry member since 2001, while Underwood has been an Opry member since 2008. The two have hosted the CMA Awards together from 2008 through 2018.

