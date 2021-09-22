Brandi Carlile and Kacey Musgraves are both headed to New York City this fall. The two artists will be the musical guests for two of Saturday Night Live's October episodes.

Musgraves will perform first, during SNL's Oct. 2 Season 47 premiere episode, which will be hosted by actor Owen Wilson. Carlile, then, will perform on Oct. 23, during an episode hosted by Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis.

"I’ve been waiting my whole life to make this announcement!" Carlile writes on Instagram. "Can you even believe we get to be on the same night as the wonderful Jason Sudeikis?"

Saturday Night Live's first Season 47 musical guests also include pop singer Halsey (Oct. 9) and rapper Young Thug (Oct. 16). Kim Kardashian West and actor Rami Malek, respectively, will host those episodes.

Both Carlile and Musgraves are Grammy-winning artists, and both will be making their SNL debuts. Musgraves recently released her fourth studio album, Star-Crossed, while Carlile will release her latest record, In These Silent Days, on Oct. 1.

These Are the 50 Best Country Albums of the 2010s: