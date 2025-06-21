Brandon Lake has been making the rounds in Nashville, and he's roped in another country singer to join him on a track filled with faith. Gabby Barrett is the featured guest on "As For Me & My Home."

The midtempo track pulls its lyrics straight from the pages of God's word. Those who graduated from Sunday school will instantly recognize the title as part of scripture.

It comes from Joshua 24:15, which reads, "But if serving the Lord seems undesirable to you, then choose for yourselves this day whom you will serve, whether the gods your ancestors served beyond the Euphrates, or the gods of the Amorites, in whose land you are living. But as for me and my household, we will serve the Lord."

Lake and Barrett paint this picture of surrendering to the Lord and putting Him first in their respective households.

"As for me and my home / We will serve the Lord / As for me and my home / We believe in God / While on this side of the dirt / There's just one name we put first / Jesus alone / As for me and my home yeah / As for me and my home yeah," the two harmonize on the chorus.

Is Brandon Lake Going Country?

While Lake is still considered a Christian music artist first, he has been infiltrating the country landscape. Similar to Chris Tomlin, he has extended an offer for a few singers to collaborate with him.

Most recently, he released a powerful track with Jelly Roll called "Hard Fought Hallelujah." Jelly Roll says the song was so moving, it brought him back to a place of worship he hadn't been in a long time.

Here Are the Lyrics to "As For Me & My House"

Verse

Of all the things I've prayed, what matters most to me / Is that those I love will love the Lord / That every branch and leaf upon this family tree / Will find you of their own accord

Chorus

As for me and my home / We will serve the Lord / As for me and my home / We believe in God / While on this side of the dirt / There's just one name we put first / Jesus alone / As for me and my home, yeah / As for me and my home, yeah

Verse

My kids are Yours to claim, thеy're Your kids anyway / But I'll train them up as they should go / Lord, help them find their way, to not live on borrowed faith / One day this song will be their own

Chorus

Bridge

My kids are Yours to claim, thеy're Your kids anyway / But I'll train them up as they should go / Lord, help them find their way, to not live on borrowed faith / One day this song will be their own

Chorus