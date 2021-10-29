Brandy Clark will share half a dozen songs during a brand-new episode of Austin City Limits on Saturday night (Oct. 30), but The Boot and Taste of Country readers can get a sneak peek at her set now. Below, watch the singer-songwriter's ACL rendition of her song "Hold My Hand."

Originally from Clark's Grammy-nominated 2013 album 12 Stories, "Hold My Hand" ��� also a Grammy-nominated song — is especially tender during this performance. Twinkling piano, quiet cello and other light instrumentation take a backseat to Clark and her acoustic guitar as she sings about an encounter with a lover's ex and the insecurity and uncertainty that come with such a moment.

"Don't let this moment linger / Now would be the time / To reach out your fingers, get 'em tangled up in mine," Clark sings in the chorus. "Let her know for sure that I'm more than just a soft place to land / This'd be a real good time to hold my hand."

"Hold My Hand" is one of six songs Clark will perform on Saturday's Austin City Limits episode. She splits the hour-long timeslot with Charley Crockett, who recently released a new album, Music City USA, and will perform eight songs.

“Austin City Limits has always been a home to the country music outlaws, rule-breakers and gender- and genre-benders," says the show's executive producer, Terry Lickona. “Brandy and Charley live up to that tradition. They’re both storytellers with an edge.”

After its on-air premiere, Clark and Crockett's ACL episode will be available to stream via PBS.org. Fans can find full episode details and air times at PBS.org/AustinCityLimits.

Clark and Crockett's Austin City Limits episode is part of the long-running music performance television series' 47th season. The first part of the season — which has, thus far, featured Miranda Lambert with Jack Ingram and Jon Randall, Billy Strings, Jade Bird and more — will wrap just before Thanksgiving with an episode featuring Brittany Howard, and five additional new episodes are set to air January.

