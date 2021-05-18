Brantley Gilbert is back in the studio. The "Bottoms Up" singer revealed in a Facebook photo on Monday (May 17) that he was joined by a special guest — none other than his friend, Jason Aldean.

Teasing the collaboration with a selfie, Gilbert writes, "Excited about this one."

This is not the first time that Gilbert and Aldean have joined forces — Aldean's certified-Platinum 2010 hit "My Kinda Party" was written and originally recorded by Gilbert.

That wasn't the only hit from Aldean's fourth studio album of the same name that was penned by Gilbert, either; he also co-wrote "Dirt Road Anthem" with Colt Ford. The country-rap song peaked at No. 1 on Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart and remains the best-selling song in digital history by a male country solo artist in the United States.

Fans will be justifiably excited for the duo's current collaboration.

This marks the second time this spring that Gilbert has alluded to a new recording project on social media. On April 14, he wrote on Facebook that he was "Back in the studio gettin new music ready for y'all."

While Gilbert has yet to reveal more details about his current project, it will be his first release since his 2020 single, "Hard Days," which he included on Fire & Brimstone (Deluxe Edition).

