The Top 10 Brent Cobb Songs Every New Fan Should Hear

Brent Cobb is a mainstay in Nashville's songwriting scene, and he's written for superstars including Miranda Lambert, Kenny Chesney and Luke Bryan. He's also been on some of the genre's biggest tours, opening for Chris Stapleton and Luke Combs.

With the release of his Ain't Rocked in a While album in July 2025, Cobb will be six major-label albums into his recording career, so it's hard to make the case that he qualifies as a new artist. Still, his music has yet to receive the big breakout it deserves.

A Georgia-born artist who is cousin to Nashville producer Dave Cobb, he grew up listening to rock and country music and began performing regularly as a teen. Cobb moved to Nashville and began writing songs for other artists, but recording and performing has always been a facet of his career.

Cobb's albums tend to capture different themes and moods. Providence Canyon leans into bluesy Southern rock, Southern Star is reflective and focused on his home state of Georgia and And Now, Let's Turn to Page... is Cobb's interpretation of the gospel music he heard in church growing up.

His newest effort, Ain't Rocked in a While, digs into the harder-edged rock music that made up much of his early influences, and introduces fans to a studio version of the raucous musical arrangements he and his band bring to a live show.

From up-tempo earworms like "Even if it's Broke" and "Glad to Be Here" to shimmering ballads like "Patina" and "Shine on Rainy Day," Cobb's best songs are full of heart and light-hearted, southern-fried philosophy.

Scroll through the list below for Taste of Country's primer on Cobb's best songs.