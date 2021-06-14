Brett Eldredge Announces 2021 Good Day Tour

Brett Eldredge is ready to hit the road again this fall. The country star has announced his Good Day Tour, which will begin in September.

Eldredge will begin his Good Day Tour in Cleveland, Ohio, on Sept. 16. A total of 21 United States stops — in St. Louis, Mo., Wilmington, N.C., Reading, Pa., and more — are included, with Morgan Evans opening the shows.

“The Good Day Tour will by far be the most appreciative and grateful experience of my career because I miss playing music so much ... The Good Day Tour is going to bring a lot of joy to people, and one of those especially being me, because I cannot wait," says Eldredge, who was last on tour in December of 2019. "We’re gonna show the world what it feels like to be alive again, and I’m gonna kiss that stage when I walk on it every night, because there’s nothing like it and I’ll never let it go."

After a few months' break, Eldredge will continue his Good Day Tour in Europe in May of 2022. A full list of announced stops is below.

Tickets for Eldredge's Good Day Tour will go on sale to the general public on Friday (June 18) at 10AM local time, but Citi cardholders and members of Eldredge's fan club, the Locals, will have pre-sale access beginning on Tuesday (June 15). Visit BrettEldredge.com for full details.

Eldredge's Good Day Tour is named for his most recent single. The song comes from his 2020 album Sunday Drive.

Brett Eldredge, 2021-2022 Good Day Tour Dates:

Sept 16 – Cleveland, Ohio @ Jacobs Pavilion

Sept 17 – Cincinnati, Ohio @ The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center

Sept 18 – Detroit, Mich. @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

Sept 23 – St. Louis, Mo. @ Saint Louis Music Park

Sept 24 – Toledo, Ohio @ Toledo Zoo Amphitheater

Sept 25 – Huber Heights, Ohio @ Rose Music Center at The Heights

Sept 30 – Orlando, Fla. @ Dr. Phillips Center

Oct 1 – Boca Raton, Fla. @ Mizner Park Amphitheater

Oct 2 – Key West, Fla. @ The Key West Amphitheater

Oct 14 – Wilmington, N.C. @ Riverfront Park Amphitheater

Oct 15 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Coca-Cola Roxy

Oct 16 – Raleigh, N.C. @ Red Hat Amphitheater

Oct 21 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ The Met

Oct 22 – Buffalo, N.Y. @ Shea's Buffalo Theater

Oct 23 – Pittsburgh, Pa. @ UPMC Events Center

Oct 28 – Colorado Springs, Colo. @ The Broadmoor World Arena

Oct 29 – Denver, Colo. @ Fillmore Auditorium

Oct 30 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Complex

Nov 4 – Uncasville, Conn. @ Mohegan Sun Arena

Nov 5 – Reading, Pa. @ Santander Arena

Nov 6 – Verona, N.Y. @ Turning Stone Resort Casino

European Shows:

May 2 – Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom @ Academy+

May 3 – Belfast, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom @ Ulster Hall+

May 5 – Leeds, England, United Kingdom @ Academy+

May 6 – Birmingham, England, United Kingdom @ Institute+

May 8 – Manchester, England, United Kingdom @ Ritz+

May 10 – London, England, United Kingdom @ The Forum+

May 13 – Berlin, Germany @ Metropol+

May 14 – Munich, Germany @ Backstage Werk+

May 16 – Amsterdam, the Netherlands @ Melkweg Max+

+ support TBA

