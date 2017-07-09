Brett Eldredge songs are dependable — fans can rely on the fact that if it has his name on it, it’s going to be a quality tune, as you'll see in the list of best Brett Eldredge songs.

Though his style has evolved a bit since his early days, Eldredge has avoided delving too deeply into the ever-changing trends of the biz, consistently put out catchy, thoughtful pop-influenced country songs. Eldredge’s vocals and songwriting skills make him a clear standout when it comes to artistry; no one can deny his talent.

But it’s his sincerity, lightheartedness and good-natured smile that make him memorable and endear him to so many. The blue-eyed charmer has a host of well-written songs in his catalog, but we’ve narrowed it down to what we think are the 10 best Brett Eldredge songs below.

The following hits and deep cuts from Brett Eldredge come from his six studio albums and were selected by Taste of Country staff with consideration of sales and critical accomplishments, and fan opinion.