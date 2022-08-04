Evan Paul hosts Taste of Country Nights, On Demand, a weekly country music interview podcast that focuses on the music. Follow wherever podcasts are found, like Apple Podcasts and Spotify and leave a rating and review. ​​​​​​​​​​​This show is part of the Townsquare Media On Demand network.

I don't think I will get an invite to Brooke Eden's upcoming wedding, but if I did, I would need a passport, because it's going to be in Mexico. I got the chance to sit down with this amazing woman and chat with her about so many things, from what it was like coming out in country music, to releasing a song and a few days later having her fans sing it back word for word to her on stage.

I had to get in there and ask for some wedding details, and Brooke — whose new Choosing You EP dropped to all digital streaming providers last Friday (July 29) — spilled the tea. She said she wrote their first song that they will dance to. Her fiancée, Hillary, has heard it. Brooke said when she first told Hillary about it, she was like "I wrote you a song today," and her fiancée was very "cool, but you write songs for me all the time."

Brooke then went on to explain to her that this was indeed the one that she wants to dance to as their first song at the wedding.

"When the chorus hit, tears just starting falling down her face," she said, smiling. "I was like, ‘Got her.'"

Brooke told me she is so worried she will get too nervous at the wedding to speak, so she is going to make a voice memo in her phone to play back just in case she passes out.

I also noticed at the ACM Awards this past year, T.J. Osborne of Brothers Osborne and Brooke were chatting in the interview room I was in, so I wanted to ask her if they were good friends, since they both recently came out to the world. She was very candid in talking about how much he has supported her, and she even was telling me that Brothers Osborne used to play in her band back in the day in Nashville.

We had a lot of time with country newcomer Brooke Eden, and I was able to get a ton of questions answered. I will say that this was one of my favorite interviews lately, she is a gem of a human and I really appreciate what she is and what she stands for.

Check out Taste of Country Nights, On Demand Episode 46 with Brooke Eden wherever you get your podcasts.