Brooke Eden and wife Hilary Hoover are starting the process of expanding their family. Speaking to People at the GLAAD Media Awards on Saturday (May 13), the couple explained that they "definitely want kiddos," and they're taking steps to be able to try for a baby when the time is right.

"Hilary, my wife, is getting her eggs taken out in two weeks, and I'll be getting mine in two months to be frozen, so that we can just be ready for whenever we're ready," the singer details.

Eden and Hoover got married in two special ceremonies last year. Their legal wedding happened in late August at a Nashville-area church ceremony, attended by close family and friends. Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood took part in that event, with Yearwood officiating. The superstar husband and wife have a special relationship to the young couple, since Brooks employed Hoover, a radio promoter and music industry member, until she left his camp to manage Eden's tours.

Two months later, the couple headed to Mexico for a dream destination wedding week. One-hundred-and-forty guests watched Eden and Hoover tie the knot on a beach-side bridge at the Paradisius Playa del Carmen resort in Del Carmen, Mexico.

Still a newlywed, Eden tells People that she's soaking up all the post-wedding bliss — and that she and Hoover are currently gearing up for a delayed honeymoon.

"We're getting ready to head to Portugal and Spain for our honeymoon finally," the singer relates.

"I'm just the happiest I've ever been, truly," Eden adds. "I mean, my wedding was my favorite thing, and getting to be married to my wife is truly the biggest blessing."

The pair first met at the beginning of Eden's career, during her first week of radio tour. At the time, Hoover was working for Eden's record label. Over the course of several years, Eden gradually came out as gay to her fans, and in January 2021, she officially told their full love story in a social media video.

Eden and Hoover got engaged in the spring of 2021. Similar to their double wedding ceremonies, they had two proposals, with each bride taking a turn popping the question to the other.