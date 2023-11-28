Brooks & Dunn, Kelsea Ballerini + More Join All for the Hall Lineup

Kelsea Ballerini, Brooks & Dunn, Riley Green and Mickey Guyton are just some of the stars filing up to perform at the annual All for the Hall charity benefit show next month.

Country music legends will co-mingle with fresh-faced stars at the event, which will also feature relative newcomers like Hardy and the War and Treaty as well as country music legends like Patty Loveless and Trisha Yearwood.

Surprise guests are also expected to make appearances at the show, and Abigail Sowards — a senior at the Smyrna, Tenn.-area Stewart's Creek High School — will perform, too.

As was previously revealed, Keith Urban and Vince Gill are set to co-host the 2023 All for All Event. It's the eighth consecutive year that Urban has participated. However, previously announced performers Jordan Davis and Dierks Bentley have had to pull out of the event due to "unforeseen circumstances," a press release reports.

This year's theme is "The Song Remembers When," in which performing artists will play a song that defines a powerful memory from their personal life, in addition to singing a fan-favorite hit.

Cumulatively, the All for the Hall event has raised $4.3 million for the Country Music Hall of Fame and its affiliated education programs. This year's show is set for Dec. 5 at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena. Tickets are available now.