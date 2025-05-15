Bruce Springsteen is going country with his next collection of songs, but these aren't new songs.

Well, they're new to us, but not to him — the rocker dug deep into his archives to unearth a project he recorded 30 years ago.

While crafting his 11th studio album The Ghost of Tom Joad in 1995, Springsteen was also feeling inspired by what was happening in country music. The honky-tonk, rockabilly sounds of the genre at the time were very appealing to him, so he got to work on a side project.

His country offering wouldn't see the light of day until now, however.

A 12-song country album called Somewhere North of Nashville will be featured on Springsteen's Tracks II: The Lost Albums collection, arriving June 27.

The lengthy project includes seven unreleased albums, including Nashville.

“What happened was I wrote all these country songs at the same time I wrote The Ghost of Tom Joad. Those sessions completely overlap each other. I’m singing ‘Repo Man’ in the afternoon and ‘The Line’ at night. So the country record got made right along with The Ghost of Tom Joad,” Springsteen says in a statement.

“Streets of Philadelphia got me connected to my socially conscious or topical songwriting. So that’s where The Ghost of Tom Joad came from," he continues. "But at the same time I had this country streak that was also running through those sessions and I ended up making a country record on the side.”

Somewhere North of Nashville promises traditional country sounds like pedal steel and fiddle. There are also two songs that were supposed to be on his Born in the U.S.A. album, called "Stand on It" and "Janey Don't You Lose Heart."

In preparation for the release, Springsteen has shared the leadoff single, "Repo Man."

Bruce Springsteen's Somewhere North of Nashville Tracklisting:

1. "Repo Man"

2. "Tiger Rose"

3. "Poor Side of Town"

4. "Delivery Man"

5. "Under a Big Sky"

6. "Detail Man"

7. "Silver Mountain"

8. "Janey Don't You Lose Heart"

9. "You're Gonna Miss Me When I'm Gone"

10. "Stand on It"

11. "Blue Highway"

12. "Somewhere North of Nashville"