It's pretty common for an artist's first single on a major record label to be framed as an introduction to who they are and what kind of music fans can expect to hear from them.

But with Bryan Andrews, it's fair to wonder if a mainstream label might tone him down. The singer built a strong social media career releasing music about topics like billionaire greed, immigrant welfare and the working class getting squeezed by unfair wage practices.

If you follow him, you've also seen the impassioned, often expletive-laden videos he posts from his truck, where he speaks emotionally about various political points and beliefs.

Andrews signed with WME late last month, with the label's Nate Towne noting that he has "built an undeniable movement" across his social platforms. The singer's fiery, class-conscious brand of country music has raked in 1.2 million followers on Instagram and 3.6 million on TikTok.

But could more mainstream success put pressure on Andrews to dial down his message in order to avoid alienating his listeners?

What Is Bryan Andrews' New Song About?

Andrews' new song is called "Are We Great Yet?"

The title alone answers the question of whether he'll continue to tackle politics in his songs.

This single doesn't get quite as specific on the issues as previous releases, like "The Older I Get," did. In one way — and pretty much one way only — the song adheres to a traditional debut single convention. It focuses on who Andrews is and where he comes from.

The singer namechecks his home turf, Carroll County, Mo., and speaks directly to the haters who leave nasty comments on his social media posts.

That's a big theme from the very first lyric, where he talks about the sentiment that because of his subject matter, he "ain't country enough for country" according to some listeners.

"Are We Great Yet?" also sticks to the country-rock sonic style that Andrews has favored in previous songs, including a scream-sung chorus that wouldn't be out of place on rock radio.

That's important because a lot of politically driven music, like songs from Jason Isbell and Margo Price, tends to fall into an alt-country sound. That makes it easier for the mainstream industry to label those songs under the catch-all "Americana" term — and pay them less attention.

But sonically, Andrews sounds a whole lot like Gavin Adcock, Koe Wetzel or Jason Aldean. It's a sound that historically has done pretty well at country radio. Whether he intends it this way or not, Andrews' music is a dare to the country industry to give him a platform — or be honest about why they won't.

Bryan Andrews, "Are We Great Yet" Lyrics:

Yeah, I see what they say about me / I ain't country enough for country / Stand for something, but they say, f--k me / Sellin' beach views in town for dirt cheap

Ain't nobody winnin' in the war we're in / Got them row crop farmers on their knees again / If I'm bitter, well, it's better from a Grizzly can / Ain't lickin' no boots, don't worship no man

Chorus

Are we great yet? Are we great yet? Are we great yet?

If you don't like it here just leave / Say I sold my soul to make a buck, please / While you talk your talk behind your phone screen / Yeah, I walk my walk in Carroll County

Ain't nobody winnin' in the war we're in / 'Cause the workin' man's paying for the billionaire's sins / They'll stab you in the back and tell you 'Take it on the chin' / Ain't lickin' no boots, don't worship no man

Repeat Chorus

My country 'tis of thee / Sweet land of misery / One nation under Gods / Is one nation under dogs / Drainin' the swamp / Drainin' the swamp

Repeat Chorus