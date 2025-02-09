Bunnie Roll Slams Racist Protester Who Claims He Worked With Jelly Roll

Bunnie Xo is setting the record straight, and she's got some jokes to go along with her message.

Bunnie hopped on TikTok on Saturday (Feb. 8) after a Nashville counter-protestor named Johnny Constantine told Fox News reporters that he has worked with Jelly Roll as a musician in the past.

"Yeah, I worked with Jelly Roll, and they don't have nothing to do with my political views," Constantine said in that particular clip.

He dropped Jelly's name while apparently counter-protesting during Nashville's iteration of the 50 Protest, 50 States, One Day Movement, a national initiative from groups representing diversity rights, LGBTQ+ rights, women's rights and immigrant's rights causes.

Constantine drew attention during the protest for heckling protestors and delivering racist, homophobic and expletive-riddled rants. During his interview, Constantine identified himself as the son of a legal Argentinian immigrant and said he came to "stand for all the legal immigrants that came to this country." However, he also harassed a bystanding protester, saying the demonstration consisted mainly of "f--king ugly homosexuals" and "Hamas terrorist supporters."

"Supposed to have some patriots out here," he continued. "I guess it's just me and a handful of these other old sons."

In her response, Bunnie quickly shut down the assertion that Constantine had ties to her country superstar husband.

"Bro. No you do not," Bunnie said in the clip, giving a baffled look to the camera. "We do not claim that energy over here."

She also encouraged fans not to believe everything they see on the Internet, and rattled off a few choice quips to prove her point.

"I work for Madonna. I also was the first person to ever walk on the moon. And Dolly Parton? Nope, you got it wrong. Bunnie Parton. It's really me," she joked. "I also invented the Heimlich maneuver. So, you're welcome."

Jelly and Bunnie have never endorsed any specific political party or candidate, though they do speak out on issues that matter to them. Jelly is a noted advocate for prison reform and incarcerated person's rights, and in January 2024, he testified to Congress about his personal experience with fentanyl and the opioid epidemic.

Late last year, Jelly met U.S. president Donald Trump at a UFC fight in New York City. Some criticized his friendly meeting with the president, and Jelly later explained that he was raised to respect the U.S. president no matter their political leanings, and said he would have been equally thrilled to meet Democratic president Joe Biden.