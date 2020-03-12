The C2C Festival in Dublin, London and Glasgow has been postponed amid growing coronavirus concerns. News comes just one day before the first performers were set to take the stage across the United Kingdom.

Eric Church, Darius Rucker and Luke Combs are the headliners for the remaining C2C (Country2Country) Festival shows. Additional artists on the bill include the Cadillac Three, the Shires, Brett Young and Tanya Tucker.

Until Thursday, very few C2C artists had changed plans to be there, with Old Dominion being the only main stage act to announce early that they wouldn't play out of concern for the health and safety of their band and crew. The statement that the full festival had been postponed came at 2PM CT on Thursday (March 12):

The U.K. dates follow last weekend's shows in Berlin and Amsterdam.

Belfast Live first broke the news that the Dublin portion was canceled, citing promoter MCD productions and a government directive to cancel any show with an indoor capacity greater than 100 people. The ban lasts through March 29. No new C2C Dublin dates have been announced.

This is the 8th annual C2C Festival with the lineup growing stronger every year as country music's popularity grows in the United Kingdom and as American artists begin to appreciate the chance to play for a new market. It's not the only international country music festival happening in March. CMC Rocks in Australia is scheduled for next weekend and features Miranda Lambert, Kip Moore and Australia native Morgan Evans. On Wednesday (March 11), Lambert shared a video reinforcing her commitment to the festival.

Wednesday was a watershed day for the virus, as numerous large scale events were canceled or altered in the United States, and President Trump announced a travel ban from most European countries. It's not clear how the ban might affect artists looking to get home after performing in Europe. The Cadillac Three, Young and Home Free are three artists who've been on longer tours of European countries for over a month.

*Note: This article was updated to show that the full festival has been postponed. Previously just Dublin was confirmed to have been postponed.