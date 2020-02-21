The Cadillac Three will play more than three dozen tour dates before Memorial Day, and they want fans in the United States, Canada and Europe to know what to expect.

The newest RISERS' Country Fuzz Tour will feature songs from the trio's new album, plus old live hits like "White Lightning" and "The South." Taste of Country was on hand for rehearsals, capturing pictures and live video as Jaren Johnston, Neil Mason and Kelby Ray passed through six songs effortlessly.

Watch "Hard Out Here for a Country Boy" and view pics courtesy of concert photographer Kristen Drum.

The Cadillac Three's tour started in late January and continues into the summer, with festival dates planned in New York, Colorado and more.

The new Country Fuzz album features hard-rocking country songs powered by loud guitars and heavy drum cadences, but they'll turn it down a notch or two for slow-burners like "Heat." Travis Tritt and Chris Janson appear on the recorded version of "Hard Out Here for a Country Boy." Janson tells ToC he didn't really think they'd let him sing on the song until it was mixed and mastered.

See all scheduled 2020 Cadillac Three tour dates below, beneath the full RISERS Live concert video.

More from the Cadillac Three, Live:

The Cadillac Three's 2020 Country Fuzz Tour Dates:

Feb. 21 — Chicago, Ill. @ Joe’s on Weed St.

Feb. 22 — Milwaukee, Wisc. @ The Rave

March 1 — Stockholm, Swe. @ Slaktkyrkan

March 2 — Oslo, Nor. @ Parktreatret Scene

March 3 — Goteborg, Sweden @ Pustervik

March 4 — Copenhagen, Den. @ Pumpehuset

March 6 — Berlin @ C2C Festival

March 8 — Amsterdam, Neth. @ AFAS Live

March 13 — London, Eng. @ The O2

March 14 — Glasgow, U.K. @ SSE Hydro

March 15 — Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena

March 20 — Iowa City, Iowa @ First Avenue Club

March 21 — Minneapolis, Minn. @ Varsity Theater

March 27 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Ryman Auditorium

March 28 — Athens, Ga. @ Georgia Theatre

April 2 — Las Vegas, Nev. @ Stoney’s Rockin Country

April 15 — London, Can. @ London Music Hall

April 16 — Kitchener, Can. @ Wax Nightclub

April 17 — Oshawa, Can. @ The Music Hall Concert Theatre

April 18 — Toronto, Can. @ The Opera House

April 21 — Ottawa, Can. @ Algonquin Commons Theatre

April 22 — South Burlington, Vt. @ Higher Ground

April 23 — Portland, Maine @ Aura

April 24 — Hampton, N.H. @ Wally’s Pub

April 25 — Boston, Mass. @ Paradise Rock Club

April 30 — Fort Smith, Ark. @ Temple Live

May 1 — Wichita, Kan. @ Wave

May 2 — Tulsa, Okla. @ Cain’s Ballroom

May 14 — Champaign, Ill. @ The City Center

May 15 — Kansas City, Mo. @ Knuckleheads Saloon

May 16 — Peoria, Ill. @ Crusens

May 22 — Louisville, Ky. @ Wolfstock Music Festival

May 23 — Lexington, Ky. @ Manchester Music Hall

May 29 — Chattanooga, Tenn. @ The Riverbend Festival

May 30 — Savannah, Ga. @ Saddle Bags

June 12 — Hunter, N.Y. @ Trailblazer Festival

June 21 — Mack, Colo. @ Country Jam