The Cadillac Three Preview Their Country Fuzz Tour [Pictures]
The Cadillac Three will play more than three dozen tour dates before Memorial Day, and they want fans in the United States, Canada and Europe to know what to expect.
The newest RISERS' Country Fuzz Tour will feature songs from the trio's new album, plus old live hits like "White Lightning" and "The South." Taste of Country was on hand for rehearsals, capturing pictures and live video as Jaren Johnston, Neil Mason and Kelby Ray passed through six songs effortlessly.
Watch "Hard Out Here for a Country Boy" and view pics courtesy of concert photographer Kristen Drum.
The Cadillac Three's tour started in late January and continues into the summer, with festival dates planned in New York, Colorado and more.
The new Country Fuzz album features hard-rocking country songs powered by loud guitars and heavy drum cadences, but they'll turn it down a notch or two for slow-burners like "Heat." Travis Tritt and Chris Janson appear on the recorded version of "Hard Out Here for a Country Boy." Janson tells ToC he didn't really think they'd let him sing on the song until it was mixed and mastered.
See all scheduled 2020 Cadillac Three tour dates below, beneath the full RISERS Live concert video.
The Cadillac Three's 2020 Country Fuzz Tour Dates:
Feb. 21 — Chicago, Ill. @ Joe’s on Weed St.
Feb. 22 — Milwaukee, Wisc. @ The Rave
March 1 — Stockholm, Swe. @ Slaktkyrkan
March 2 — Oslo, Nor. @ Parktreatret Scene
March 3 — Goteborg, Sweden @ Pustervik
March 4 — Copenhagen, Den. @ Pumpehuset
March 6 — Berlin @ C2C Festival
March 8 — Amsterdam, Neth. @ AFAS Live
March 13 — London, Eng. @ The O2
March 14 — Glasgow, U.K. @ SSE Hydro
March 15 — Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena
March 20 — Iowa City, Iowa @ First Avenue Club
March 21 — Minneapolis, Minn. @ Varsity Theater
March 27 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Ryman Auditorium
March 28 — Athens, Ga. @ Georgia Theatre
April 2 — Las Vegas, Nev. @ Stoney’s Rockin Country
April 15 — London, Can. @ London Music Hall
April 16 — Kitchener, Can. @ Wax Nightclub
April 17 — Oshawa, Can. @ The Music Hall Concert Theatre
April 18 — Toronto, Can. @ The Opera House
April 21 — Ottawa, Can. @ Algonquin Commons Theatre
April 22 — South Burlington, Vt. @ Higher Ground
April 23 — Portland, Maine @ Aura
April 24 — Hampton, N.H. @ Wally’s Pub
April 25 — Boston, Mass. @ Paradise Rock Club
April 30 — Fort Smith, Ark. @ Temple Live
May 1 — Wichita, Kan. @ Wave
May 2 — Tulsa, Okla. @ Cain’s Ballroom
May 14 — Champaign, Ill. @ The City Center
May 15 — Kansas City, Mo. @ Knuckleheads Saloon
May 16 — Peoria, Ill. @ Crusens
May 22 — Louisville, Ky. @ Wolfstock Music Festival
May 23 — Lexington, Ky. @ Manchester Music Hall
May 29 — Chattanooga, Tenn. @ The Riverbend Festival
May 30 — Savannah, Ga. @ Saddle Bags
June 12 — Hunter, N.Y. @ Trailblazer Festival
June 21 — Mack, Colo. @ Country Jam