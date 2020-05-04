10 Cady Groves Songs That Show Her Pop-to-Country Transition

Cady Groves was a pop singer with country music aspirations, and her most recent songs show those dreams were rooted in strong songwriting. This list of 10 of the late singer's most well-known songs shows her rise from teenage pop star to mature country artist and makes clear her potential in whichever genre she chose.

The revenge-minded "This Little Girl" from 2011 is her most popular song on streaming platforms like YouTube and Spotify, with more than 15 million combined views. Blake Shelton makes a cameo as a truck driver in the music video for this song from Groves' days as a pop artist on RCA Records. She worked with the label into the early years of the last decade, but by 2015 had begun to release music independently before signing with Thirty Tigers for a project scheduled to drop in 2020.

Shane McAnally's team was working with Groves prior to her death at age 30. She was living in Nashville at the time and excited about new music set for release in the summer of 2020. None of the new songs had been released, yet several of the top songs on this list show her transition. "Crying Game" is particularly stark. An acoustic guitar holds down her story of growing up with a father in prison.

"Oil and Water" is a broken-hearted love story that's similarly reliant on guitar and sparse acoustics. While it falls squarely into the pop genre, sonically she's come a long way since "This Little Girl" and "We're the S--."

This list of 10 Cady Groves songs is chronological, with the most recent first.

Listen to 10 Cady Groves Songs:

"Oil and Water" (2017)



"Caught" (2016)

"Dreams" (2015)

"Crying Game" (2015)

"Whiskey and Wine" with Christian Burghardt (2015)

"Forget You" (2013)

"Love Actually" (2012)

"This Little Girl" (2011)

"We're The S--t" (2011)

"Real With Me" (2010)