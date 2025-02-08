With the introduction of artificial intelligence into our culture, it is easy to think that these cake videos are fake, but they are indeed the real deal.

Bakers across America are joining in on a new trend called "Cake or Fake."

Basically, the most skilled of bakers will bake cakes that exactly mimic the actual real thing, and mix those with non-cake versions — and it's up to you to decide which one is real.

We will help you out with some of these. This Skippy jar was a cake, once cut open. What about this paper towel roll?

This detailed paper towel roll can no way be a cake, is what we thought ... until we watched the video and were shocked to see an eight-layer chocolate cake underneath.

With the current egg shortage, we found this egg crate to be highly entertaining and difficult to decipher whether it is a cake or fake.

Okay, this one got us for real. Half of the room thought for sure that this was an egg carton with six organic brown eggs, and the other half thought for sure that this was somehow curated into a cake.

If you guessed cake on this one, you are the winner!

Check out a few more cake or fakes and see if you can tell the difference. Then, walk it around your job and ask all of your co-workers, it will help the time pass by.

