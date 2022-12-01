Carrie Underwood Will Continue Reflection — See 2023 Las Vegas Residency Dates

Carrie Underwood is heading back to Vegas! On Thursday (Dec. 1), the country superstar announced new dates for her Reflection: The Las Vegas Residency at Resorts World Theater in Las Vegas.

Underwood will begin the new leg of the residency on June 21, 2023. It will run for a total of 18 dates in June, July, September, November and December.

Tickets will be on sale to American Express Card Members from Tuesday, Dec. 6 at 10AM PT through Thursday, Dec. 8 at 10PM PT. The residency tickets will become available to the public on Friday, Dec. 9 at 10AM PT. A limited number of VIP packages will also go on sale on Friday, Dec 9.

"I’m thrilled to be returning to Resorts World Las Vegas next summer," the "Hate My Heart" singer shares. "Reflection is a show I’m so proud of and have so much fun performing."

Underwood took a break from her residency to embark on her 43-city Denim & Rhinestones Tour, which kicked off in October. She will begin the spring leg of the tour on Feb. 2 in Miami, and it will wrap up on March 17 in Seattle.

"I love being out on the road with the Denim & Rhinestones Tour and look forward to returning to Vegas once that wraps, as it has become our home away from home where we get to play to audiences from all over the world," she adds.

Underwood began the Reflection residency on Dec. 1, 2021, becoming the first artist to perform on the Resorts World Theater stage. She played a sold-out string of 18 shows on the residency's first run.

Carrie Underwood's 2023 Reflection: The Las Vegas Residency Dates:

June 2023: 21, 23, 24, 28, 30

July 2023: 1

Sept. 2023: 20, 22, 23, 27, 29, 30

Nov. 2023: 29

Dec. 2023: 1, 2, 6, 8, 9