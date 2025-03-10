How Carrie Underwood Really Spent ‘American Idol’ Premiere Night

After Sunday night's (March 9) two-hour premiere episode of American Idol's Season 23, Carrie Underwood is officially back as a fixture on the show.

Of course she tuned in from home to watch the premiere, but her afterparty wasn't exactly glamorous: The singer went right from watching herself on TV to caring for one of her chickens, who wasn't feeling so hot.

Underwood documented the moment on Instagram Stories, posting a photo of herself cradling the hen, who's wrapped in a blanket and giving a decidedly uncomfortable look to camera.

The singer said her chicken was "egg bound," meaning that she's unable to lay her egg because it's stuck in her oviduct. It can be a painful predicament for the chicken, and a serious one. According to Grubbly Farms, chickens can "quickly go into shock and die" if their condition doesn't resolve, since more eggs build up behind the one that's stuck and cause their abdomens to swell.

Carrie Underwood, Instagram

Underwood said that playing nurse to her chicken "brought [her] back down to earth" after the high of watching herself on American Idol.

"Hoping she feels better in the morning," the singer added.

As of Monday morning (March 10), the egg bound chicken was still "kicking," according to an update Underwood shared on social media. Unfortunately, though, she hadn't yet managed to lay her egg.

"She gets baths and massages now. Don't know if they're helping," Underwood says, showing a photo of the hen soaking in her bath, her head poking out of a hole that the singer cut in the lid of the bath bucket.

Carrie Underwood, Instagram

Most fans know that when she's not on stage or taping Idol, Underwood enjoys down-home hobbies like keeping farm animals, growing veggies and baking bread. Her husband Mike Fisher even got her a new crop of chickens — 18 of them, by our count! — for Valentine's Day.

Underwood's stint as a judge on American Idol comes 20 years after she herself was a contestant on the show. Of course, she won that season and went on to become a country superstar one of Idol's most successful alumni, in any genre.

She replaced Katy Perry, who left Idol after a long tenure as a judge last season. Underwood's fellow judges are Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan.