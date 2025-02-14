Mike Fisher got Carrie Underwood exactly what she wanted this Valentine's Day. After nearly 15 years of marriage (this summer), he obviously knows her very well!

Underwood couldn't wait to show fans how her "boys" — Mike, plus sons Isaiah and Jacob — spoiled her for the romantic holiday.

In a post to Instagram Stories on Friday night (Feb. 14), the country superstar showed off a beautiful bouquet of spring flowers in a vase, a heart-shaped box of chocolates and three cards (one from each of them).

"Woke up to this from my sweet fellas," Underwood writes with several heart-themed emojis.

But while flowers and chocolate are great, nothing quite says "I love you" like a more personal gift of, say, 18 live chicks (by our count).

"Mike got me what I wanted for #ValentinesDay," the star admits, adding the hashtag: "#MoreChickens."

Underwood has made it very clear over the years that she likes to spend her downtime doing down-home hobbies, like baking bread, growing veggies and raising farm animals. If you didn't know she was a Grammy, ACM and CMA Award winner, you'd guess that she spends most of her time cultivating healthy foods for her family.

So, chickens really are the perfect gift. We'll call this one a homerun and not a "fowl" for Fisher.

What Are Carrie Underwood's 2025 Tour Dates?

Underwood actually has a very busy start to the year, career-wise. She's booked for 9 more shows in March and April as part of her Reflection residency at Resorts World Theatre.

She has not announced any 2025 tour dates outside of Vegas, but you'll be able to catch her regularly from home. Underwood is making her grand return to American Idol this season after 20 years. She's an official judge and will sit next to her fellow country star Luke Bryan, as well as Lionel Richie as contestants try to woo their way to Hollywood. Season 23 starts March 9 on ABC.