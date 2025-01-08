The Hilarious Reason Carrie Underwood’s House Now Smells Like Garlic

Carrie Underwood isn't trying to keep vampires away, but her entire home now smells like garlic.

The "Two Black Cadillacs" singer posted a picture of some plump-looking garlic cloves on her Instagram that, you guessed it, came straight out of her garden.

"Spent all day yesterday dealing with all the garlic in the root cellar," Underwood explains to fans, showing off a big pile of her very own garlic. "I’ll have a new crop coming later this year so I figured I might as well preserve last year’s haul. I pickled some, minced and pressure canned some and dried some for garlic powder."

"Our whole house now smells like garlic, but I’m happy with how it all turned out! Now it’s ready to use when I need it!" she adds.

The 8-time Grammy winner details why she and garlic are seeing eye-to-eye right now.

But, first off, let's address the elephant in the room here: The fact that she apparently has a root cellar in her home. According to Almanac.com a root cellar is any storage location that uses the earth’s natural cooling, insulating and humidifying properties.

That's some next-level stuff right there, especially when you're canning your own foods.

Some photos included in the new American Idol judge's Instagram post show the pickled garlic jars that she canned.

@CarrieUnderwood, Instagram @CarrieUnderwood, Instagram loading...

She also included a picture of the delicious-looking dried garlic that she will use for garlic powder.

@CarrieUnderwood, Instagram @CarrieUnderwood, Instagram loading...

The last picture in the carousel of photos is the whole setup, complete and ready for storage in the root cellar.

@CarrieUnderwood, Instagram @CarrieUnderwood, Instagram loading...

Just a dash of garlic can make the kitchen smell like it, so we can just imagine how garlicky Underwood's home smells after she did all of this work!

20 Things Carrie Underwood Has Done Since Winning 'American Idol' Carrie Underwood has been, well, busy since winning Season 4 of American Idol in 2005. Since the confetti fell, the country singer has released nine albums and embarked on seven tours. She's also tried her hand at acting and launched a handful of businesses.

Over the years she's become one of the biggest success stories to come out of the show, winning countless awards and amassing a staggering net worth of over $100 million.

Keep scrolling to see 20 things Underwood has done since her time on the reality singing competition.

PICTURES: See Inside Carrie Underwood's Breathtaking Nashville Mansion Carrie Underwood and her husband, Mike Fisher, owned a 4-bedroom, 4-bathroom, 2-half-bathroom home in an affluent Nashville suburb called Brentwood. The 7,000-square-foot mansion features a wet bar, fitness center and tennis court, as well as a four-car garage, walk-out basement with heated marble floors and extra appliances, including a sub-zero fridge and wine fridge. That house is where Underwood suffered a devastating fall in 2017.

The couple sold the luxurious home for $1,410,000 in March of 2019, after they moved into the massive dream home that they had spent several years building from scratch. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker