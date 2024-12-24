Carrie Underwood has become known for her work in the kitchen, almost as much as she's known for her work in the studio. The country singer loves to share what she's canning, cooking, pickling and baking. While many of her photos show perfect, Pinterest-worthy dishes, she recently shared a baking fail on her Instagram stories.

The photo shows a round loaf sitting on her kitchen counter. It looks a little rough around the edges and doesn't seem to embody the same level of perfection we've come to expect from Underwood.

"Tried to score Christmas trees... kinda turned out like a sand dollar," she writes. "Oh well, still tastes good!"

A screenshot of Carrie Underwood's bread baking fail @carrieunderwood, Instagram loading...

Carrie Underwood's Baking Fail Turns Into a Happy Accident

You can see where Underwood attempted to sculpt out her Christmas trees. Unfortunately, as the bread expanded in the oven as it baked, the trees lost their shape. She says it looks like a sand dollar, but I see a snowflake!

Either way, it's not a total baking fail. Like the painter Bob Ross always said on his television show, "We don't make mistakes. We have happy accidents."

Carrie Underwood Returns to American Idol

There may be less time to bake in Underwood's future. The "Denim & Rhinestones" singer is gearing up for a busy 2025 as she is returning to American Idol. In a full-circle moment, she is back to serve as a judge 20 years after competing on and winning Season 4. She'll join Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie on the judges panel.

The new season of Idol premieres on Sunday, March 9 on ABC.