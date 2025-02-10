Fans Are Loving Carrie Underwood’s ‘American Idol’ Glow-Up

Carrie Underwood is returning to the American Idol stage 20 years after she was crowned the winner of Season 4.

The show undoubtedly launched her career, and she hasn't forgotten her roots.

In promoting the upcoming season, the now-superstar shared a cute then-and-now collage of herself both as a contestant then, and a judge now, in a full-circle moment.

She re-created the same pose from her first day on set in 2005, with her hands out to her side in a humble shrug and a big smile on her face.

The Idol alum even wore the same color pink to recreate the photo, really emphasizing her glow-up.

“'Then' as a contestant vs. 'Now' as a judge 20 years later," she writes in the caption.

Fans Are Eager to Watch Carrie Underwood on American Idol

The Underwood faithful have filled her comments with love and excitement for her new role as a judge on the reality singing competition show.

"Can't believe it's been 20 years!" one writes. "That's two decades of country music domination!!! Can't wait to watch!"

"Watched you then and look forward to watching you now!" another says.

"You were country, when country wasn't cool," someone else adds.

"Can't wait to watch!" says another. "I have stopped watching for a long time but now I'm am so excited!"

"Consistently a great person and performer then and now. Simon knew..." another comment reads.

How to Watch Carrie Underwood on American Idol

American Idol returns for Season 23 on Sunday, March 9. Underwood will join fellow country artists Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie as a judge. Jelly Roll will serve as the show's first-ever Artist in Residence, and Ryan Seacrest is back to host this year.

Fans can tune in Sundays at 8PM ET on ABC and stream the show on Hulu the next day.

