Carrie Underwood couldn't hold back the tears as she handed out a Golden Ticket to an American Idol hopeful who's got an emotional backstory.

The singing show will pick back up again for a new season in March, marking Underwood's first turn as a judge on the show that originally made her a star.

But before episodes start airing, the judging team is already hard at work filming Golden Ticket handouts and getting to know the contestants who are headed for Hollywood. Idol previewed some of these in a new trailer, also documenting some of Underwood's first moments in the judge's chair.

Of course, as an Idol alumna herself, the "Cry Pretty" singer's got special perspective on exactly how all those would-be stars feel as they walk out to sing in front of the panel.

Read More: Carrie Underwood Nods to 'American Idol' Audition in This Full-Circle Moment

"I know you're nervous," she tells one young singer.

But one special moment from the Golden Ticket round was so meaningful to Underwood, it brought her to tears. She choked up addressing one contestant who brought a story about their child into the auditioning room and delivered a performance that could speak to any listener.

"Even though this was about your son, every single person can fill in that memory," Underwood says, her voice cracking with emotion.

Idol will return to screens beginning Sunday, March 9. The show will once again air on ABC, featuring judges Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie, as well as host Ryan Seacrest.