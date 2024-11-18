Juggling a successful country career with an extensive farm and garden is a lot of work! Fortunately for Carrie Underwood, she's got two adorable little farmhands to help her out.

The singer's two sons — 9-year-old Isaiah and 5-year-old Jacob — were pitching in around the farm over the weekend, and Underwood shared a sweet snapshot of the boys at the cow pasture.

"Feeding their cows," she writes, sharing the photo of Isaiah and Jacob working hard to get the job done.

Underwood typically keeps her family life pretty private, and shots of her boy's faces are even more rare.

Both kids are facing away from the camera in this photo, but even so, their personalities shine through: The brothers squeeze together to stand on the same stepstool as they pour the feed into the trough on the other side of the fence.

Farm chores were just one aspect of the family's relaxing weekend at home. In another Instagram Stories snap, Underwood documented their game night, posting a picture of a Monopoly board with play money scattered over the table.

"My Sunday with 2 crazy boys ..." she writes.

Underwood shares her two kids with her husband, Mike Fisher.

Though the singer travels a lot for work, she also incorporates her family wherever she can. Her older son, Isaiah, even joined her in the studio for a duet recording of "Little Drummer Boy" that she included on her 2020 Christmas album. He was six years old at the time.

Underwood often shares glimpses of life on her farm with her fans. In particular, she enjoys documenting her garden, where she grows her own herbs, limes and even loofah sponges.

She's also been taking fans along for the ride as she deals with the politics involved in raising a flock of sheep: Specifically, her attempts to curb the bullying ways of one especially, ahem, spirited sheep named Gary.