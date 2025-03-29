Perhaps Carrie Underwood should forego the mascara while serving as a judge on American Idol. The new judge found has found herself reaching for the tissue box a time or two already this season and was once again moved during a contestant's audition, losing her composure.

The moment came when Idol hopeful Samantha Ray delivered a stunning rendition of Lee Ann Womack's "I Hope You Dance." After she completed her performance, judge Luke Bryan asked what she was thinking about while singing. Ray then shared a heartbreaking story about her late sister.

"Earlier this year in February, I lost her to a drug overdose," she shares. "And so, losing her hurts a lot because she was a year younger than me. We were very close."

"She has two little boys and knowing they don't have their mom anymore is really heartbreaking, so I'm here for her," she adds.

Carrie Underwood Gets Choked Up During American Idol Audition

After letting the story sink in for a moment, Bryan then turns to Underwood to kick off the critiquing part of the audition process. The Idol alum was at a loss for words.

"Should I go to Lionel [Richie]?" he says with a chuckle.

"I'm teary-eyed and he just goes right to me!" she says, feeling the pressure.

At last Richie happily takes over and commends Ray's ability to pull the "trigger" on emotions. Underwood then praises her storytelling talent, while Bryan highlights the way the 22-year-old was able to put herself into a classic song.

In the end, Ray received her Golden Ticket to Hollywood to the next round.

Fans can tune in to watch Ray's journey Sundays on ABC. American Idol airs live each week at 8PM ET. The show is also available to stream on Hulu.

