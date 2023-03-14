Carrie Underwood and Axl Rose have done it again. The Guns N' Roses singer surprised fans in Los Angeles when he rose up for an electric version of "Welcome to the Jungle" with the country star.

Watch the video below to see Rose rising from below the stage as Underwood introduces him to the crowd at Crypto.com Arena.

She uses that same lift to begin her show on the Denim & Rhinestones Tour, and has included "Welcome to the Jungle" as part of her encore. This is the first time on the tour she's been joined by a guest for the song, but not the first time Rose joined her for a GNR song.

At Stagecoach Festival in April, Underwood invited Rose to the stage for "Paradise City" and "Sweet Child O' Mine." Guns N' Roses returned the favor a couple months later when they played shows in London.

Just three shows remain on Underwood's Denim & Rhinestones Tour. The final date of her months-long trek is Friday in Seattle. Jimmie Allen has served as the opening act for all shows.

Taste of Country was on hand for her Nashville show when Brad Paisley was the special guest.

After her tour wraps, Underwood will take a break from the road before resuming her residency at Resorts World in Las Vegas. There are 18 of those dates on her official website for 2023.