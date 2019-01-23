Carrie Underwood's husband, Mike Fisher, reflects on the couple's ups and downs over the last few years in sharing a new picture of their newborn son, Jacob Bryan Fisher.

The baby was born on Monday (Jan. 21), but the couple saved the news until Wednesday (Jan. 23) when Underwood made the announcement with a trio of pictures on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook. A few hours later, Fisher shared a picture of his own.

His big hands cradle the baby boy's shoulders as he sleeps on the former NHL hockey player's chest. "We didn't know if Izzy would ever have another sibling but we learned through it all that God is in control and his timing is perfect," he writes.

Fisher used the hashtag #Miraclebaby at the end of his post, referring to the multiple miscarriages the couple had before getting pregnant last spring. Underwood announced the happy news in July, later telling fans about the three miscarriages she suffered in the months and years prior.

"Jacob Bryan Fisher! You are a gift from our Lord!" Fisher writes.

Baby Jacob joins the couple's first son, Isaiah Michael Fisher, born in February 2015.