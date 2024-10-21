The One Vice Carrie Underwood Won’t Be Giving Up

Carrie Underwood is as disciplined as they come, and — for the most part — she's got a clean diet.

There is one thing though she isn't turning loose anytime soon: Coffee.

"I'll drink caffeine and go do my thing because ... caffiene!" she says clutching her microphone as if she was clinging to life itself.

"I'm a mom."

The moment came in an interview on CMT's Hot 20, when the mother of two young boys was asked how she protects her voice. After all, she gives powerhouse vocal performances on a regular basis. The country singer says it starts with how she treats her entire body.

"I feel like first and foremost taking care of myself overall is like the most thing I could do, with food and drink and being healthy and exercising and all that stuff," she explains to CMT.

"I feel like that's really the main thing of what I do but I'm pretty bad at everything else," she continues. "I'm bad with like warmups and cool downs and, you know."

Underwood is known to be a vegetarian who grows her own produce at home. She also launched her own fitness app, Fit 52, to help motivate others to work out more often.

But as clean as she eats, it sounds like coffee ain't going anywhere!

Carrie Underwood Says Artists Should Sounds Like Their Records

Although she admits she's not the best at prepping her voice for live performances, the "Denim & Rhinestones" singer is someone who strives to be consistent.

Fans can expect her to sound the same whether it's on her records or on the biggest stages in the world.

"I feel like that's important for me as a fan, so it's important for me as an artist," she says.

It's likely she will instill that same mindset into the young contestants on American Idol. Underwood is replacing Katy Perry as a judge on the upcoming season, which will air in 2025 on ABC.