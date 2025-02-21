I Am Shocked That Carrie Underwood Cooked Her Family This Unusual Meal

There seems to be no limit when it comes to what Carrie Underwood can do, not only vocally, but in the kitchen.

Underwood is known to grow, can and pickle her own homegrown foods — but now, the "Before He Cheats" singer has taken the Underwood culinary experience to another level.

The Grammy Award-winning singer just posted a slide of photos to her Instagram, and the one that caught our eye was venimoose stew.

Apparently, she and her husband, Mike Fisher, had some leftover meat in their freezer from hunting season, and it sparked some interest for Underwood when she came across it.

Underwood captioned the carousel of photos on her Instagram:

"Spent the snow days preserving…made some VeniMoose stew from some odds and ends meat we had in the freezer…also freeze dried grapes, strawberries, bananas as well as orange segments and orange zest. Now I won’t have to go buy oranges when some recipe calls for orange zest! The freeze dried fruit makes for great school snacks!"

Name another multi-platinum, A-list celebrity superstar who is going through their meat freezer to find odds-and-ends meat from wild game animals to make some stew for their family — I'll wait...

We think that once Underwood is done with music — if that day ever comes — she has a second career possibly doing cooking shows, like Trisha Yearwood or Ree Drummond.

