Carrie Underwood's Easter morning livestream from the Ryman Auditorium has raised more than $100,000 for charity, and that number is still growing. The hour-long performance featuring songs from Underwood's new My Savior album is still available for viewing on Facebook.

CeCe Winans and Bear Rinehart from Needtobreathe joined Underwood at times during the concert. All money raised goes to Save the Children, a charity that works in more than 100 countries to ensure children all over the world grow up healthy, educated and safe. The livestream is available on her Facebook page for 48 hours following the concert, so until Tuesday morning (April 6).

My Savior is Underwood's new album of gospel songs, including versions of "Amazing Grace" and "I Surrender All." It's her first gospel album and comes on the heels of a successful holiday album called My Gift, released last fall.

While there were no fans in the audience on Sunday and the concert began at an unconventional time, Underwood went to great lengths to deliver a fully produced, multi-camera live performance complete with surprise appearances. A catwalk was built off the front of the stage, above the famous pews, for her to perform on. At points a full choir dressed in white joined Underwood from the balcony. Her band wore their Sunday best, and the singer herself performed in a unique and delicate floral gown.

Mac McAnally also joined Underwood onstage for the My Savior: Live From the Ryman performance.

Watch: Carrie Underwood's My Savior: Live From the Ryman Concert