Carrie Underwood's showing off another garden haul, but this time, she had a little garden helper growing her veggies with her.

In a series of photos, the singer shows the beets, carrots, squash, kale and more that she grew, plus a snapshot of her young son Jacob watering one of her garden beds.

"All veggies taste better when I have a special garden helper working by my side!" Underwood writes on social media in sharing the photos.

The singer's got a notorious green thumb, and in recent weeks, she's shared lots of photos of the results with her fans. Elsewhere in her latest post, Underwood explains why beets are one of her favorite vegetables to grow.

"We can eat every part of the beet," she points out in the caption of her post. "Of course, the beet roots themselves are delicious, but I use the greens in salads and the stems in smoothies or chopped up in a sautéed veggie medley or stir fry ... nothing wasted!"

In addition to being a country superstar and talented vegetable grower, Underwood is mom to 8-year-old Isaiah and 4-year-old Jacob, whom she shares with her husband Mike Fisher.

The two young boys have both attended her shows in the past — they were her biggest fans at opening night of her Reflection: Las Vegas residency, for example — and Underwood even enlisted Isaiah for a "Little Drummer Boy" duet on her 2020 Christmas album, My Gift.