Carrie Underwood is supplementing her Reflection: The Las Vegas Residency 2023 calendar with three new dates in December. The singer announced on Monday (April 24) that she's adding three shows on Dec. 13, 15 and 16.

Those new dates join 18 Reflection dates already on Underwood's calendar for this year. The singer's 2023 Vegas run kicks off in June, and she's got two batches of dates planned for September and December, plus a one-off stop in late November.

Underwood's Reflection residency has been running on and off since late 2021, and she took a break in 2022 and early 2023 to headline her Denim & Rhinestones Tour. That trek wrapped in March, and now she's gearing up for a return to Vegas.

“We had a blast on the road with the Denim & Rhinestones Tour, but it’s always nice to come back ‘home’ to Resorts World Las Vegas to continue Reflection," the singer says in a statement. "This show is truly a celebration of all my music, and I love having the chance to welcome fans from all over the world who come to see us in Vegas.”

All of Underwood's Reflection dates will take place at Resorts World Theatre. Tickets and a limited number of VIP packages remain available for the previously announced dates in the residency, and tickets to the newly-announced shows go on sale Friday, April 28 at 10 AM PST.