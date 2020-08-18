Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan + More to Host Radio Shows on Apple Music Country

Carrie Underwood the radio host promises monthly conversations with friends in the entertainment industry, while Luke Bryan and Florida Georgia Line will offer a good time with their respective shows on Apple Music Country.

The new radio platform was announced on Tuesday (Aug. 18), and a long list of country stars are attached, with weekly, bi-weekly or monthly commitments. Shania Twain, Kelsea Ballerini, Pat Green, Midland and Jimmie Allen are a few other artists with shows in development for Apple Music Country. None have released a first episode yet, but Taste of Country has found descriptions for some notable programs:

Underwood's XO Radio will be monthly, and each episode should be considered as a "love letter to her favorite musicians and fondest memories." There's a video trailer of Underwood on the microphone, recording her first show. It's all searchable via Apple Music. A shorter tease is below:

The most structured and recurring of the artist-hosted shows may be the Nashville Countdown, hosted by Dierks Bentley. Per the description it's a show based on iconic countdown shows, but reliant on Apple Music's country charts. Expect throwback and surprise guests as Bentley provides a realtime picture of where the format is headed.

On Twitter, Bentley shares that the first episode airs on Tuesday night at 8PM CT:

Kelleigh Bannen and former Ty Bentil Show host Ty Bentli are two of the regular radio hosts for Apple Music Country. Below is a list of some of the regular shows promised, as well as a shortened description for each.

Don't Mess With Texas Radio With Pat Green — Pat Green's monthly show will include modern and classic Texas country music, plus interviews with legendary Texans or up-and-comers.

FGL House Party Radio With Florida Georgia Line — Florida Georgia Line's bi-weekly show will keep the vibes going all night long with a "mix of rowdy, adrenaline-pumping country tunes."

Happy Hour Radio With Morgan Wallen — Morgan Wallen's weekly show will be packed with feel-good songs that "celebrate the important things in life — good times, good friends, the best upbeat music."

Home Now Radio With Shania Twain — Twain's monthly show will find her diving into a "genre-defying musical world" with hit songs, new discoveries and anything else that inspires her. She'll also include special guests inspired by her catalogue.

Kelsea Radio With Kelsea Ballerini — Ballerini's show (schedule unknown) will be a conversation with fans where she "opens up about the creative processes and personal experiences that have shaped her career."

Party Barn Radio With Luke Bryan — Bryan's monthly show will create a party atmosphere, sometimes with a theme. Friends and celebrities may drop in. "Expect the unexpected," the description reads.

Six Degrees Radio With Midland — Midland's show (schedule unknown) finds Mark Wystrach, Jess Carson and Cameron Duddy focusing on a key character and layering in stories about others in that person's circle. "The result is radio as it should be: rich in storytelling and endlessly enlightening."

Wildcard Radio With Jimmie Allen — Jimmie Allen's radio show (scheduled unknown) promises positivity and some of his favorite songs. It's a show that's for more than just country fans. "From Allen's thoughts on pop culture to his eclectic and expansive taste in music, no topic or song selection is off-limits."

Additional shows on Apple Music Radio include Dave Cobb's Southern Accents Radio, Chrissy Metz's Country Faith Radio and Morgan Evans' Country Wide Radio, plus many others from songwriters, media professionals or producers.

Per media reports, Apple Music Country Radio started in 165 countries and is available on the iPad, iPhone, Apple Watch, Apple TV and additional Apple products. There is also an Apple Music Hits radio station, and Beats 1 has rebranded as Apple Music 1.