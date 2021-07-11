Carrie Underwood + Mike Fisher Celebrate 11 Years With Sweet Anniversary Posts

It's been 11 years since Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher got married, but the superstar pair agree it feels like just yesterday that they said "I do." The couple traded sweet messages to each other on social media on Saturday (July 10) in celebration of their anniversary.

"Happy anniversary, babe! 11 years sure have flown by," Underwood wrote on Instagram, along with a snapshot of the couple hanging out at a kitchen table. "Here's to many, many more! Love you!"

The singer's post showed a recent photo of the couple, but for his anniversary tribute, Fisher opted for a throwback, posting a picture from their wedding day. In it, both of them are younger and fresh-faced, with Fisher rocking a longer hairstyle and Underwood wearing her wedding dress, a veil and tiara while carrying a bouquet of flowers.

"Happy anniversary [Carrie Underwood.] Hard to believe this was 11 years ago today!" Fisher captioned the photo. "Here's to many more with the best partner I could imagine!!"

Whether glammed up for their wedding day or dressed down during a casual night in, Underwood have been through plenty of different life stages and challenges together. The couple are also proud parents to two children, six-year-old Isaiah and two-year-old Jacob.

Underwood and Fisher first met backstage at one of Underwood's concerts in 2008. On July 10, 2010, they tied the knot at Georgia's Ritz-Carlton Reynolds Plantation Resort in front of 250 guests, including Tim McGraw, Faith Hill and Simon Cowell. Her dog Ace was her ring bearer, and the couple took a honeymoon in Tahiti.

Fisher, a professional ice hockey centre who'd formerly been signed to the Ottawa Senators, switched hockey teams and joined the Nashville Predators, allowing the couple to live full time in Music City as Underwood's country music career skyrocketed.

