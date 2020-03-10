Carrie Underwood turned 37 on Tuesday (March 10) and her biggest fan, husband Mike Fisher, took the time to send out a sweet message commemorating the big day for his best girl.

"Big hugs to momma bear on her special day," he noted, captioning a photo of Underwood being dogpiled by the couple's two sons, Isaiah (5) and Jacob (1). "We love you so much! Happy birthday!"

Underwood is celebrating a birthday that's marking quite a few things in her busy life. After suffering a series of miscarriages and a devastating accident that damaged her face, she's back on her feet unscathed celebrating the first birthday of her miracle second son, as well as a fun fifth birthday for her oldest last month.

On the work front, Underwood just recently stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to promote her new health and fitness-related book, Find Your Path, which offers fans a detailed look at her healthy lifestyle in her new book, which was released on Tuesday (March 3). And for those fans who want to join her fitness journey, she's launched a corresponding app, Fit52, that provides users with tools and activities to get in great shape.

While she was busy in 2019 touring, she has not announced a 2020 trek yet. Underwood also co-hosted the 2019 CMA Awards, a job from which she will retire in 2020.

