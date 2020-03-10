Carrie Underwood’s Husband Posts Ode to ‘Momma Bear’ on Her Birthday
Carrie Underwood turned 37 on Tuesday (March 10) and her biggest fan, husband Mike Fisher, took the time to send out a sweet message commemorating the big day for his best girl.
"Big hugs to momma bear on her special day," he noted, captioning a photo of Underwood being dogpiled by the couple's two sons, Isaiah (5) and Jacob (1). "We love you so much! Happy birthday!"
Underwood is celebrating a birthday that's marking quite a few things in her busy life. After suffering a series of miscarriages and a devastating accident that damaged her face, she's back on her feet unscathed celebrating the first birthday of her miracle second son, as well as a fun fifth birthday for her oldest last month.
On the work front, Underwood just recently stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to promote her new health and fitness-related book, Find Your Path, which offers fans a detailed look at her healthy lifestyle in her new book, which was released on Tuesday (March 3). And for those fans who want to join her fitness journey, she's launched a corresponding app, Fit52, that provides users with tools and activities to get in great shape.
While she was busy in 2019 touring, she has not announced a 2020 trek yet. Underwood also co-hosted the 2019 CMA Awards, a job from which she will retire in 2020.
