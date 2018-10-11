Carrie Underwood and her husband Mike Fisher marked a remarkable milestone on Oct. 4, when the couple hosted a star-studded benefit in Franklin, Tenn. which raised nearly $600,000 for Danita’s Children, a charity benefiting Haitian children in poverty and need.

The event marked the couple's second year in a row helming the event.Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam provided the opening prayer for the evening, while TV host Elisabeth Hasselbeck emceed. Underwood performed live, along with fellow musical superstar and longtime CMA Awards co-host Brad Paisley.

Fisher posted a thank-you on social media to all who contributed to the event, noting, "We laughed and cried and celebrated a great ministry."

The mission of Danita's Children is to rescue, love, and care for orphaned and impoverished children in the northeast region of Haiti with the goal of them becoming empowered to become leaders in their communities and nation.The organization provides meals, housing, schooling and medical care to the youth in the area, including special needs and abandoned children. For more information on donating or sponsoring a child, visit Danitaschildren.org.

Underwood recently made waves at the 2018 American Music Awards on Oct. 9, taking home the award for Favorite Country Female Artist, which marked her 13th overall AMA Award. In addition to winning an award, Underwood performed "Spinning Bottles," a song from her new Cry Pretty album, released last month.