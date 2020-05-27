Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher Open Up About an Early Rift in Their Relationship

Carrie Underwood and her husband Mike Fisher will celebrate 10 years of marriage this summer, but things got off to a shaky start when the couple realized they hadn't really talked about one of Fisher's favorite hobbies.

The retired NHL player is also an avid hunter. The country singer is a strict vegetarian.

"I love animals and I love life so much that I always swore that I would never marry a hunter as a child. Not a million years," Underwood says in Ep. 1 of Mike and Carrie: God & Country. The short-form documentary is airing in four parts at I Am Second, a faith based production company and platform that's told inspiring stories since 2008.

Underwood and Fisher met two years before they married, and they fell for each other pretty quickly. The doc even shows their first photo together, when they met at a meet and greet before one of her concerts. She of course knew he hunted, but they had different ideas of what would happen after they said, "I do."

"It’s like you thought I was going to stop hunting? And I thought she wasn’t going to care," Fisher tells the cameras while Underwood smiles and nods alongside him.

“We learn from each other and we have spirited discussions about things we disagree on. But at the end of the day, we love each other very much," Underwood says.

Their faith is what centers them as individuals and as a couple. The first episode of this series lightly explores Fisher's journey to God and reveals Underwood's hesitancy to have kids after they got married. Life was pretty perfect at the time, she recalls, so she didn't understand why they'd want to add a variable that might challenge that. Before having Isiah in 2015, Underwood acknowledges that she wasn't a kid person — but that changed quickly.

