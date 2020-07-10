Carrie Underwood wished husband Mike Fisher a happy anniversary by sharing two pictures that show just how far they've come. The singer goes way back with a message to their teenage selves.

It's a split image that shows Fisher dressed up in his early '90s best (don't judge, that was the style back then) next to a teenaged Underwood, sitting among chums in an oversized Guess T-shirt. Swipe to flash forward to 2020 in the second photo and find Underwood and Fisher together, dressed for a casual date night in this undated picture. The handsome former hockey player and the beautiful country singer have plenty of reasons to be smiling, 10 years of marriage to one another among them.

"Hey you two crazy kids," Underwood begins in her post on Friday (July 10), "Believe it or not, some day you both will become (slightly) less awkward, you’ll grow up to have pretty cool jobs, you’ll meet backstage at some girl’s concert, fall in love, get married, have two amazing boys, and live happily ever after!"

Through the Years: 10 Years of Pictures of Mike Fisher + Carrie Underwood:

She's of course referring to how they met at her concert in 2008. The pair married in July 2010 and have since had two children together, 5-year-old Isaiah and 1-year-old Jacob.

"These past 10 years have been pretty incredible with you, @mfisher1212," Underwood continues. "Here’s to many many more ... without the bowl cuts! I love you and I thank the good Lord that He brought those two kids together! HAPPY ANNIVERSARY!!!!!!!!!!"

Underwood and Fisher married on July 10, 2010, at Georgia's Ritz-Carlton Reynolds Plantation Resort in front of 250 guests, including Tim McGraw, Faith Hill and Simon Cowell. Her dog Ace was her ring bearer, and the couple took a honeymoon in Tahiti.

Not long after, Fisher switched hockey teams and signed with the Nashville Predators, allowing the couple to live full time in Music City. Previously he was signed with the Ottawa Senators.

