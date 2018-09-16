Carrie Underwood is currently pregnant and riding high on both a personal and professional level, but in an interview with CBS This Morning on Sunday (Sept. 16) she reveals she suffered multiple miscarriages in her journey to get pregnant.

The 35-year-old singer tells host Tracy Smith that she'd suffered three miscarriages in two years.

"I’d kind of planned that 2017 was, you know, going to be the year that I work on new music, and I have a baby,” Underwood relates. “We got pregnant early 2017, and didn’t work out.”

She took this relatively in stride. "It happens," she says. "In the beginning it was like, ‘Okay, God, we know this is, just wasn’t Your timing. And that is all right. We will bounce back and figure our way through it.'"

Underwood's faith was tested, however, when she found herself losing two more pregnancies shortly after. "Got pregnant again in the spring, and it didn’t work out," she explains. "Got pregnant again, early 2018. Didn’t work out. So, at that point, it was just kind of like, ‘Okay, like, what’s the deal? What is all of this?'”

Things came to a peak when Underwood thought she was suffering yet another miscarriage. With Fisher out for the evening, the singer cuddled with her young son Isaiah and cried, steeling herself for another disappointment. "I was like, ‘Why on Earth do I keep getting pregnant if I can’t have a kid? Like, what is this? Shut the door. Like, do something. Either shut the door or let me have a kid.’"

"And for the first time, I feel like I actually I told God how I felt," she continues. "And I feel, like, we’re supposed to do that. That was like a Saturday — and the Monday I went to the doctor to, like, confirm, another miscarriage. And they told me everything was great! And I was like, ‘You heard me.’ Not that He hasn’t in the past," she explains, "But maybe, I don’t know, He heard me.”

Underwood detailed other difficult aspects of that particular time period, including the accident in Nov. 2017 that caused her to sustain serious injury to her face requiring 40-50 stitches. (Her following miscarriage does not appear to be related to the accident.)

Her current pregnancy appears to be going smoothly healthwise, although she had to cancel a couple of scheduled shows in the U.K. earlier this month for an undefined illness that was serious enough to put her in a hospital.

Underwood will embark on her Cry Pretty 360 Tour May 1, 2019, kicking off in Greensboro, N.C., in support of her Cry Pretty album.