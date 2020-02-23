Carrie Underwood Attends Preds Game With Husband: ‘I Missed It’

Carrie Underwood apparently misses being a hockey wife! The singer attended a Predators game—her retired husband Mike Fisher's former team— at Nashville's Bridgestone arena Saturday (Feb. 22), and the Preds' thrilling win that evening seemed to spark some nostalgia.

"Good to be back at a @predsnhl game! Way to pull out the win, guys! Didn’t realize how much I missed it," Underwood posted on social media, along with a selfie featuring her smiling husband. Think I can talk the hubby into coming back for one more round?" She added the hashtags #UnRetiredAgain? and #MyHusbandNeedsAJob.

Fisher didn't seem to have any response to this (at least not publicly), but it's probably a safe bet he's not planning on putting his skates on professionally again; having retired initially in 2017, ending that retirement at the top of 2018 to assist in a Stanley Cup win, and then bowing out a second time, presumably for good.

Underwood's post was likely in jest, as well. The couple, who are parents to sons Isaiah, who will be 5 on Thursday (Feb. 27), and 1-year-old Jacob, are able to spend more time with each other now that he has stepped down from his busy sports schedule. Underwood herself has not slowed down, having taken her family on the road last year for her Cry Pretty 360 Tour. She has not announced a 2020 trek yet. Underwood also co-hosted the 2019 CMA Awards, a job from which she will retire in 2020.